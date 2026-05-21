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Cockroach Janta Partys founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

The Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced that that a new X account had been created for the party after the original one was deactivated.

CJP account has been deactivated. Image Credit: @abhijeet_dipke

The viral Cockroach Janata Party created a new account of the Cockroach Janta Party on the social media platform X on Thursday. This came after the social media account was deactivated in India.

The account was banned just a few hours after just hours after it overtook the leading Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s number of followers.

Confirming the banning of the account on X, party founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a screenshot which showed that the account has been withheld in India. In the post, he wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India”.

As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/44ymllnSMJ — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026

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