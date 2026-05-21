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Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

The Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced that that a new X account had been created for the party after the original one was deactivated.

Published date india.com Published: May 21, 2026 4:59 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India
CJP account has been deactivated. Image Credit: @abhijeet_dipke

The viral Cockroach Janata Party created a new account of the Cockroach Janta Party on the social media platform X on Thursday. This came after the social media account was deactivated in India.

The account was banned just a few hours after just hours after it overtook the leading Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s number of followers.

Confirming the banning of the account on X, party founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a screenshot which showed that the account has been withheld in India. In the post, he wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India”.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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