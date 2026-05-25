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Cockroaches hit the streets in Tamil Nadu, hold rally against unemployment and exam irregularities

‘Cockroaches’ hit the streets in Tamil Nadu, hold rally against unemployment and exam irregularities

The Cockroach rally began near the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School at Sidhapudur in Gandhipuram and concluded near the Gandhipuram Bus Stand.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)

New Delhi: Hundreds of youth on Sunday hit the streets of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Coimbatore under the banner of “Cockroach.” The Cockroach rally was aimed at drawing attention to issues such as unemployment, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, rising fuel prices, and corruption. A large number of students and young people participated in the protests organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), demanding employment opportunities and equal access to education.

The youth gathered near the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai and later marched toward Tamukkam Grounds. The demonstrators carried posters featuring the cockroach symbol and raised slogans highlighting issues such as unemployment and corruption. A similar protest was also organized in Coimbatore by the district unit of DYFI.

Also Read: Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ X account blocked in India over alleged security concerns by Intelligence Bureau: Report

Organizers said the campaign aimed to bring attention to the challenges faced by young people struggling for employment opportunities and access to education.

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Here are some of the key details:

Young people wearing cockroach masks participated in a procession

The rally began near the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School at Sidhapudur in Gandhipuram and concluded near the Gandhipuram Bus Stand.

Police personnel were deployed along the entire route to maintain security and manage traffic.

Organizers said the protests aimed to draw the attention of the central government to serious issues affecting young people across the country.

The demands raised during the rallies included measures to tackle unemployment and action against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process.

Steps to control rising petrol and diesel prices, and stronger safeguards for educational rights were also in the agenda.

The unique symbols used in the campaign drew significant public attention, with the “cockroach” symbol emerging as a key identity of the protests.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe against activities associated with CJP

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the allegations regarding fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that came up recently and took social media by storm. The petition has also sought action against those involved in alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings.

It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates who are practising law using fraudulent degrees.

Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.

The CJP surfaced recently following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer. On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification on his remarks, saying he was “pained” by media reports that suggested he criticised youth.

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