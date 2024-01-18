Coconut Water-Only Diet To Sleeping On Floor; How PM Modi Is Prepping For Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ During 11-Day Anusthan

PM Modi began his 11-day 'anusthan' on January 22 to prepare for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Pooja and Darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Consecration: Prime Minister Narendra who is set to inaugurate the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is observing all the rituals during his 11-day ‘anusthan’ ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. According to reports, PM Modi, who began the special ritual on January 12, is sleeping on the floor and surviving on a strict coconut water-only diet.

As per officials, during the ‘anusthan’, the Prime Minister is strictly adhering to ‘Yam Niyam’ as laid down in the scriptures and is observing a fast while only drinking coconut water for subsistence during this period. The PM is also observing a strict penance during the 11-day period.

On Thursday, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said PM Modi is following all the rituals and doing ‘anusthan’ to prepare himself for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“It is historic. PM Modi is following all the rituals and doing ‘anusthan’ to prepare himself for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. We are proud of our Prime Minister and people learn a lot from his actions, thought,” Sinha told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, BJP leader Rahul Sinha says, "It is historic. PM Modi is following all the rituals and doing 'anusthan' to prepare himself for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. We are proud of our Prime Minister and people learn… pic.twitter.com/FqXZsSBifo — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Officials said PM Modi already practises many austere practices in his daily routine, such as waking up before sunrise, yoga, meditation and consumption of only ‘satvik’ food, and is following additional strict ‘Yam Niyam’ practices during his 11-day ‘anusthan’ as spelled out in scriptures.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said he was fortunate to witness the “historic” and “auspicious” occasion. Modi said he was chosen by God as an instrument to represent all Indians during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ and he is undertaking the 11-day ‘anusthan’ ritual keeping this in mind.

Ram Mandir consecration

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. Meanwhile, the rituals started on Thursday and will continue for seven days.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj.’ As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special ‘Motichoor laddus’ made from desi ghee as ‘Prasad’ to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento.

This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)