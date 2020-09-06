New Delhi: At least five people, including a child, are feared trapped under the debris of a one-storey building that collapsed on Chetti street here, due to heavy rains and winds on Sunday night, police said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Sunday Shutdown to Begin Early in Coimbatore This Week

A child and four adults were said to be inside the building when the incident took place, they said.

The administration has launched an operation to rescue them, police said.

District Collector K Rajamani has reached the spot and is monitoring the operation.

Police said ambulances and medical teams have been kept on standby.