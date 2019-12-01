New Delhi: Even as the country continues to reel from the horrific Hyderabad gang rape and murder case, it has emerged that a 17-year-old Coimbatore student was gang-raped by six men, while celebrating her birthday on November 26.

Tamil Nadu: A Class 11 student was allegedly raped by two locals at a park in Coimbatore on 26th November. Accused arrested & case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. pic.twitter.com/HQBlUJMtm0 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

According to the police, the incident took place when the survivor and her boyfriend were waylaid by the accused around 9 PM while the two were returning from a park where he had taken her to celebrate the day. They first thrashed her boyfriend, following which they sexually assaulted the girl in front of him.

They also videographed both the acts.

The police added that the girl spent the night at the boy’s house after being let off by the gang and informed her mother about the incident next evening. The girl, who is a class XI student, and her mother then filed a complaint with the all-woman police station in RK Puram, following which a case was filed under relevant sections of the POCSO Act as well as the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police subsequently arrested four accused-T Rahul (21), R Prakash (22), S Karthikeyan (28) and S Narayanamurthy (30)-on Thursday, two days after the crime. Two other accused, who are both on the run, were identified as the main accused in the complaint filed by the girl and her mother.

The four who have been arrested have been remanded in judicial custody in the city’s central prison.

The incident, which took place a day before the Hyderabad case, comes amid a spate of such cases to have been reported from various states across the country in recent days, including in Ranchi, where 12 men were arrested for sexually assaulting a law student.