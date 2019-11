New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition of a man named Manoharan, convicted for rape and murder of a minor girl and her brother in 2010 in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

Notably, the convict had sought review of the verdict but the Court dismissed his plea and upheld the conviction and death sentence for the crime.

Hearing the case, the three-judge bench also noted that the offence committed was a grave one.

More details will soon be added to the story.