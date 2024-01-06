COLD WAVE ALERT! IMD Issues ‘Severe Cold Day’ Warning For These States | Check Weather Forecast Here

IMD has stated that parts of north Indian states will continue to witness “cold day” to "severe cold day” conditions in coming days. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan continue to shiver for next two more days.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that parts of North Indian states will continue to witness ‘cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions in the coming days. States like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan will continue to experience cold conditions for the next two days. According to the latest forecast from the weather department, dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India for the next two days. In its daily bulletin, the IMD reported minimum temperatures or night temperatures ranging from 6-10 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and select portions of East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, few places over Rajasthan and at some Pockets over Punjab.

Cold day conditions prevailed at few places over Delhi and at isolated pockets over north M.P.@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewsHindi @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/vJVD9MisuQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 5, 2024

Weather Forecast: Dense To Very Dense Fog Conditions

As per the weather forecast Dense to very dense fog conditions will prevail during the night and early morning in several areas and isolated pockets of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan until January 7. Additionally, dense fog is likely in isolated pockets for the following 24 hours after that period.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Saturday and dense fog in isolated pockets till January 8,” said IMD.

