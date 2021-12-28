New Delhi: Parts of North India might have to welcome New Year in extreme chills, as cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan till end of this week, said India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Tuesday. As per the weather agency, some parts of the country are also likely to witness rains and hailstorm for the next couple of days.Also Read - Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Persists In THESE States This Week. Full IMD Forecast Here

Cold Wave, Cold Day and Fog Alerts

In its daily bulletin, IMD said cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during December 31 and January 2, 2022, and over north Rajasthan on January 1 and 2. The weather agency also warned of cold day conditions over Bihar on December 29 and 30.

Further, dense fog is predicted in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan in night and morning hours during next three days; over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on December 30 and 31, and over East India during December 31 and January 1.

Wet spells

IMD predicted wet spell over northwest India on December 28, over central India on December 28 and 29 and over east India during December 28 to 30. The weather agency said that western disturbance are expected as a cyclonic circulation prevails over north Pakistan and neighbourhood. Moreover, an induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to north Telangana and a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of above systems, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on December 28 and over Uttrakhand on December 28 and 29.

Light isolated rainfall is also very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan on December 28 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh on December 28 and 29. The agency also predicted isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over east and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh on December 28.

Further, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, along with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during December 28 and 30.

Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are also likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 28 and 29; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand on December 28; over Chhattisgarh on December 29; over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on December 29 and 30 and over Nagaland on December 30.

Minimum Temperature

According to IMD, minimum temperatures is expected to be 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of Northwest, Central, East, Northeast and north peninsular India. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius for subsequent 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

In central and East India also, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted during next two days and it is expected to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter, said IMD. However, the agency warned that there will be gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Gujarat during next two days and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.