New Delhi: The national capital is set to record the second-coldest December since 1901, as a numbing cold swept through Delhi-NCR this week. As per forecasts, Delhi will witness the season’s lowest temperature over the weekend. If the temperature goes down further, then it will be the second-coldest December since 1901.

“The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, he said.

“If it happens, then it will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

On Friday, the mercury dipped to 4.2 degree Celsius. Further, in the coming days, the weather department has warned of very thick fog over Delhi.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan & Bihar and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days,” the IMD said in a tweet.

and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2019

On Thursday, the IMD also predicted light/moderate isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between December 31, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

“Isolated thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places is also likely to occur over south Uttar Pradesh on January 1 & 2 2020,” it had said.