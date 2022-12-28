Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail Over THESE States On Friday, To Continue In January | See IMD Forecast

Cold wave and intense fog conditions to prevail over North India from Friday onwards and will continue through the beginning of New Year.

Intense cold weather conditions to prevail over North India on New Year, says IMD.

New Delhi: North India just got a relief from intense cold wave conditions but it won’t stay for too long. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that cold wave conditions have intensified in Kashmir as the mercury fell across the Valley and settled several notches below the freezing point. The weather office predicts that the month of January will be chillier.

Meanwhile, Fog duration and intensity has significantly reduced in north India. In an official statement, the IMD said, “As forecast, fog duration, intensity and areas it covered, have been significantly reduced today morning across north India including over NCR Delhi.”

It further said that the airports in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh have seen shallow fog whereas Pathankot, Jammu, and Amritsar will continue to have dense fog today.

SEE FULL FORECAST HERE:

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over the plains of Northwest India during the next 2 days and a fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C likely over many parts of East India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Madhya Pradesh and West India during next 3 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab on 29th December.

Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and north Rajasthan on 01st & 02nd January, 2023.

Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab on 28th Dec, 31st Dec & 01st Jan; over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on 31st Dec & 01st Jan.

Dense to Very Dense Fog are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Bihar during next 48 hours and over north Uttar Pradesh and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours.

Dense to very dense fog over Punjab and dense fog over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during 30th December-01st January.

Dense Fog very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 29th-30th December