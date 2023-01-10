Top Recommended Stories
Cold Wave Latest Update: IMD Issues Alert; Dense Fog to Continue in These 6 States | Details Here
Cold Day to severe cold day conditions is very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
IMD Prediction: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Cold Wave conditions in northwest India have subsided and there is no prediction of cold wave conditions in the region during the next 4 days. According to the weather department, very dense fog and cold day conditions are predicted for Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & UP during next 24 hrs.
It is important to note that due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours.
Weather Update: Here Are Some of The Key Takeaways from IMD’s Prediction
- Jammu & Kashmir is likely to witness heavy rainfall/snowfall on 11th January
- Isolated places in Himachal Pradesh is also likely to see heavy rainfall/snowfall on 12 January.
- From 11 to 13 January, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Punjab, Haryana and the adjoining areas of west Uttar Pradesh
- Due to the current fresh western disturbance, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2-4°C over northwestern plains during the next 3 days
- Dense fog is very likely in some areas during night & morning hours over Uttarakhand and in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and abate gradually thereafter.
- Dense fog very is likely to continue in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 48 hours.
- Cold Day to severe cold day conditions is very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 10th and in isolated pockets on 11 January.
Cold day conditions is also very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 10th January. Cold day conditions are very likely to abate over the above areas from tomorrow.
