New Delhi: After a brief period of rains, cold weather conditions have returned to sweep the northern belt, as Delhi woke up to near zero-metre visibility on Monday morning, while some parts of Kashmir Valley received another spell of snowfall over the weekend. Also Read - Thick Blanket Of Fog To Cover North India For Next Four Days, Temperature Likely To Further Dip

The national capital’s minimum temperature dipped to 7.8 degrees Celsius as cold winds from snow-clad Western Himalayas swept through the plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, the overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 249 (poor category), according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). Also Read - Cold Wave Warning to be Issued in Seoul for First Time in 3 Years

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and in almost all divisions of Madhya Pradesh. The mercury is likely to drop to five to six degrees Celsius by January 14 in the city, the weather department said. Also Read - Another Cold Wave Likely in Delhi as Mercury to Dip by 5 Degrees Once Rains Withdraw From North India

However, the cloud cover over Delhi has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, the IMD said.

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the hill state yet again at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Similarly, cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as well. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the states, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Faridkot and Karnal, he added.

Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow, while moderate fog is “very likely” to engulf isolated places in the northern state between January 11-13, the weatherman said.