New Delhi: Cold wave tightened its grip across North India as the temperature in several parts of the region plummeted due to icy winds with the national capital Delhi recording a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Noida settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day this month so far.

Delhi will continue to witness colder weather in the coming days, the MeT Department said, adding that "snowfall in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is having an impact on the plains".

"The day temperature over Northwest India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here. Day temperature expected to continue in below normal category up to December 21″, the IMD said yesterday.

Yellow Alert Issued For Uttarakhand

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for cold waves in several areas of Uttarakhand till Dec 21. As per the IMD, the lowest temperature in the state on Friday was recorded in Ranichauri (-2.7°C), Mukteshwar (0.2°C), Mussoorie (0.9°C), Pithoragarh (0.9°C), and New Tehri (1.4°C).

Orange Alert in Rajasthan

The department has issued an ‘Orange alert’ for severe cold wave conditions in several areas of Rajasthan in the coming days. Cold winds swept Rajasthan as minimum temperatures in Fatehpur and Churu dropped below the freezing point. The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar and in neighbouring Churu it was minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological (MeT) department.

The MeT Department issues color-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life”.

‘Yellow’ is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, while “orange” is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.