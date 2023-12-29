Cold Wave Grips North India: IMD Says Dense Fog to Continue For Next 2 Days, Schools Closed in Noida | What We Know SO Far

The IMD has also issued a dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh during the late and early hours until December 31 and has also issued advisory for drivers in the foggy morning.

IMD said the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around seven to eight degrees Celsius for the next five days.

New Delhi: A severe cold wave has gripped entire North India with temperatures going down in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR. Moreover, the IMD said the dense fog situation will continue for the next two days in Delhi-Noida region. The weather office said dense fog is likely to cover most parts of North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Because of the cold weather conditions, all schools across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

Trending Now

Dense Fog Warning Issued

In the meantime, the IMD has also issued a dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh during the late and early hours until December 31.

You may like to read

The weather department has issued an advisory and asked drivers to use fog lights and travellers to stay updated on the schedules of airlines, railways and state transport.

IMD said the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around seven to eight degrees Celsius for the next five days. Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to IMD.

Schools Closed in Noida, Greater Noida

Because of the cold wave and foggy weather conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday and Saturday due to cold weather conditions. However, it said the teachers and other staffers would continue to work on Friday and Saturday, according to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

“In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30,” Panwar said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.