New Delhi: In view of the cold wave situation in North India, the Haryana government has ordered all private and public schools in the state to remain shut on Thursday. “Due to intense cold waves in the state, the government has declared holiday on 26.12.2019 in all the private and government schools in the state,” Haryana directorate of school education said in a notification. All schools of Sitapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr will remain closed on December 26 and 27.

The mercury on Wednesday touched 6 degrees Celsius at its lowest, while the maximum temperature was nine notches below normal — 12.7 degrees Celsius, making it a cold Christmas for Delhiites.

A cold wave is likely to hit Delhi as the mercury is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celcius on the weekend. Since December 16, Delhi registered nine cold days. The city recorded a maximum of 17 cold days in December 1997. Before this, in December 2014, Delhi saw severe cold continuing for eight consecutive days.

Explaining the sudden dip in the temperature, the experts said that there has been a gap of 10 days between two western disturbances. The second western disturbance is likely to hit by December 31. A “cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below the normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal.

Apart from Delhi, neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave. The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point on Tuesday owing to the clear sky.