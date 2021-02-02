New Delhi: Cold wave conditions in the northern part of India are likely to end soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted its “abatement” from February 2 in northwest India, as well as from east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the coming days. However, Delhi continued to wake up to dense to very dense fog every morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 5 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Delhi Hits Record For Maximum Cold Wave Days in January Since 2008

“Dense to Very Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Moderate fog observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi (Palam), Bihar, Assam and Tripura,” the weather department said. Also Read - Weather Today: Thick Blanket of Fog in Delhi-NCR, Cold Wave to Continue Till January End

At 5.30 AM, the visibility was recorded at 25 metres in Bareilly, Lucknow and Gorakhpur, while the visibility was 50 metre in Ganganagar, Patiala, Bahraich & Purnea. In Tezpur and Naliya, the visibility was recorded at 200 metres and in Delhi (Palam), Amritsar, Sultanpur, Patna, Bhagalpur and Kailashahar it was at 500 metres.

Meanwhile, a wet spell is expected over the Northwest and adjoining Central India from February 3rd to 5th.

“Wet spell over Northwest & adjoining Central India, during 3-5 February 2021 and Bihar and Jharkhand 5-6 February, with peak activity on 3 and 4 February over Western Himalayan Hills on 4 and 5 February in the plains,” the IMD stated.

The minimum temperature is predicted to increase to 10 degrees Celsius over the next three days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the weather department said.

Notably, the IMD said Delhi recorded its highest record of seven ‘cold wave’ days in January, the maximum in the month since 2008.