New Delhi: Intensifying cold wave conditions are likely to hit parts of northern India and leave residents shivering as temperatures are about to dip from Tuesday. Warning about the first cold wave spell of this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a cold wave is likely over some parts of Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan in the next two days. The weather department usually declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius or is 4.5 degrees lower than the season's normal for two straight days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees in the plains.

Speaking to the media, RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, the national capital is also likely to witness a drop in temperature below 10 degrees, however, a cold wave is unlikely. He said, "Minimum temperatures are likely to dip in Delhi but a cold wave is not likely. Cold wave may be recorded in Haryana and Punjab," said RK Jenamani. "In rural pockets, cold wave conditions are likely to set in," he added.

"Cold wave may be recorded in Haryana and Punjab," said Jenamani. The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 9.6 degrees on November 17, and 9.8 degrees on November 21, 3 degrees below normal on both instances. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees. Hisar in Haryana recorded 7.2 degrees on Monday, 4 degrees below normal.

The IMD has also predicted an increase in rainfall activity in southern India from November 25. Issuing an official statement, the IMD said, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days and over Kerala & Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26.”