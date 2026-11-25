Cold wave to intensify in North and East, IMD issues fog warning for Delhi-NCR, Himachal, and neighbouring states

The India Meteorological Department has issued a fog alert for states like Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

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Cold wave to intensify in North and East; IMD issues fog warning for Delhi-NCR, Himachal, and neighbouring states (PTI)

Weather will experience changes in different regions over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds for several states in South India until November 30th. Heavy rain is expected at some places in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are also possible in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Telangana. Meanwhile, there are signs of a gradual increase in winter in North India. A warning of dense fog has been issued for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh in the morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, this change in weather will be seen due to the active western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and easterly trough in various parts of the country. The western disturbance’s trough is located north of 28 degrees north latitude at approximately 90 degrees east longitude. Additionally, a new western disturbance is active, with its trough located north of 30 degrees north latitude at approximately 62 degrees east longitude. A cyclonic circulation is also present over South Assam and surrounding areas and Northeast Assam. A cyclonic circulation is also active over Gujarat and adjoining Southwest Rajasthan. An easterly trough is present from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the west-central Bay of Bengal. In addition to the existing cyclonic circulation over Konkan and Goa, a similar system is active over South Kerala and surrounding areas. A trough of easterly winds extends from the Comorin region to Rayalaseema. Due to the combined effect of these weather systems, rainfall activities are expected to remain intense in South Peninsular India.

Dense fog warning issued in several states of North India

Amidst rains in South India, the effect of fog is likely to increase in the morning in the plains and hilly areas of North India. The Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog warning in Chhattisgarh. Dense fog is expected in Himachal Pradesh till November 26 and in Punjab till November 27. Dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on November 26 and 27. Visibility is likely to be affected in the morning due to fog. This may impact road and rail traffic. Drivers will need to exercise special caution. It is advised to avoid driving at high speeds and use fog lights, especially in the morning.

Heavy rain expected in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected at most places in Kerala and Mahe between November 25 and 28. Heavy rain is also possible at some places. Scattered rain is also forecast on November 29 and 30. Widespread rain is expected in Kerala and Mahe, as well as Lakshadweep, between November 25 and 29. Rainfall is also expected at some places in Lakshadweep on November 25 and 30. Isolated rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until November 30. Heavy rain is expected in some areas, especially until November 27. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in these areas from November 25 to 28. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to 60 kilometers per hour.

How will the weather be in Delhi-NCR for the next 3 days?

The national capital Delhi is expected to have mainly clear skies for the next three days, but fog and light mist may occur at some places in the morning. According to the weather department’s forecast, on November 25, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 9 to 11 degrees Celsius. On this day, the minimum and maximum temperatures at most places may remain 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal.