Dense Fog, Severe Cold Wave Likely To Persist In Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana For Next Few Days: IMD

Northern states will witness temperature dips, severe cold waves and dense fogs on Christmas and following day, predicts IMD.

Cold wave likely to prevail in these states over Christmas and following days.

New Delhi: North India is likely to be gripped by dense fog and severe cold wave over the next few days, predicted the Met department. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan.

The dense fog is expected to bring down visibility in Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan will experience cold wave conditions. The MeT has issued a warning of severe cold conditions over the next few days in north Rajasthan, and till Monday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours. Temperatures may dip further on December 25 and 26, as per the predictions of IMD.

SEE IMD WEATHER FORECAST HERE:

“Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days,” said IMD.

The dense fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early hours of 25 December. Over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25-26 December and decreases in intensity thereafter.

The IMD has also predicted cold waves and cold day warning in several areas.

“Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 2 days and Cold Wave Conditions during subsequent 2 days. Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 2 days,” it said in the release.

“Cold Day Conditions very likely in many places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 24 hours. Cold day conditions also very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in the release on its website.

“Cold wave conditions will prevail over most places of Delhi during the next two days,” IMD said a day earlier.

“Delhi (Safdarjung) has reported the lowest minimum temperature from (December 1, 2022, to 24 December 2022): 5.3 degrees (on 23 Dec 2022). Today Delhi (Ridge) has reported a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees,” the IMD stated on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Northern Railway informed that 14 Delhi-bound trains were running late, due to dense fog in the national capital region. On Friday too, dense fog engulfed North India bringing down visibility.