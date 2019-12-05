New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, the season’s lowest, with a thin layer of smog affecting visibility.

The city had recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as cold winds continued to blow from hilly regions. On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius. Falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds have led to an increase in pollution levels in the national capital and its suburbs.

The overall air quality index in the city crossed the 300-mark for the first time in 11 days, even as pollution levels at a few places shot up to ‘severe’ levels.

Mumbai, on the other hand, woke up to a rainy day as light rains occurred in many places. A few places in Maharashtra’s Konkan region and adjoining Goa are ‘very likely’ to receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. Two deep depressions have developed in the Indian Ocean and they have brought the cloudy cover over several parts of the west coast, including parts of Gujarat, Mumbai, Konkan and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late evening bulletin here.

