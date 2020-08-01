New Delhi: A COVID-19 patient in Bihar was forced to sit on a dharna outside the ward of a hospital, a report by NDTV said on Saturday. If the report is to be believed he had been waiting to meet a doctor for the past 10 days. He complained that his oxygen cylinder had got over two days ago, and when he asked for a replacement, there was no response from the hospital. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Update: 9601 Fresh Cases, 322 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Tally 431719, Toll 15316

"They have neither taken any health information from me nor given instructions even on the phone. This when two people have already died in this ward," Shailendra Sinha narrated his ordeal to the news channel. "What's the benefit of staying in hospital when the situation is very bad? I made some noise till they gave me a discharge ticket to go home," Sinha added.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, Bihar recorded its biggest single-day spike of 2,986 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the state"s tally to 50,987, the health department had said. Thirteen more fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours raised the coronavirus death toll to 298, the department had added.

The COVID-19 tally in Bihar has witnessed more than five-fold increase since the beginning of the month, while the death toll nearly quadrupled during the period. Patna reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 535, raising the total count in the district to 8,764.

Other districts reporting a sizeable number of fresh cases include Gaya at 126, Madhubani at 122, Muzaffarpur at 125, Nalanda at 146, Rohtas at 156 and Vaishali at 123.