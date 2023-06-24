Home

College Bus Gets Trapped On Flooded Bypass in Gujarat’s Kheda, Students Rescued Through Window | Watch

Gujarat Rains: Due to heavy rain in Nadiad area of Kheda district, leading to waterlogging, a college bus got stuck in a bypass.

College bus gets stuck under bypass due to waterlogging in Kheda's Nadiad. Female students rescued through windows.(Photo Credit: ANI)

Gujarat Rains: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams. A college bus with children onboard became stranded in a flooded bypass in the Nadiad area of the Kheda district. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the students on the bus. These quick responses prevented any catastrophic accident from happening, and all the students were saved. The short clip shows how students are being rescued through the window.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Due to heavy rain in Nadiad area of Kheda district, leading to waterlogging, a college bus got stuck in a bypass. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the students on the bus. pic.twitter.com/D61cs00Hu7 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

IMD forecasts light rains in Gujarat from June 22-25

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rains in various parts of Gujarat from June 22 to June 25. The state’s weather patterns are expected to be influenced by the advancing monsoon system, bringing relief to the parched lands. Valsad district in south Gujarat witnessed the initial showers this morning giving hope to farmers and residents eagerly awaiting the monsoon’s arrival. According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated places in several districts of Gujarat region are likely to experience light rain and thundershowers in the coming days, IANS reported.

As the monsoon progresses, June 24 is expected to bring light rain and thundershowers to Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad districts, as well as in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The Saurashtra region, comprising Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh, may also experience similar weather patterns. Continuing the trend, on June 25, all districts of South Gujarat region, including Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, along with Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Diu, are likely to witness light rain and thundershowers at isolated places.

