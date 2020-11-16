Bengaluru: Keeping in view that the colleges and student hostels in Bengaluru city are reopening on Tuesday, 17 november, as per guidelines and SOP issues by UGC and Government of Karnataka, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notification in this regard. Also Read - Vaccine on Its Own Will Not End COVID-19 Pandemic, Says WHO

The students, teachers and non-teaching staff are instructed to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and attend only if the report is negative, read the notification issued by BBMP commissioner.

This test is valid for 72 hours in the absence of any symptoms.

The educational institutions/colleges in the city will be mapped to one of the nearby 141 BBMP UPHCs. The staff and students can get themselves tested at any nearby PHC between 9 am and 5 pm.

There are around 432 colleges with over 60,000 students, teachers and non teaching staff in Bengaluru city.

In addition, around 450 mobile swab collection teams from each PHCs will deployed near educational institutions/colleges. More teams will be placed where there are several educational institutions/colleges.

The colleges are expecting around 30% student attendance initially and our BBMP swab collection units can cover this population in 1-2 days. As the students are gradually expect to start coming to colleges, few teams will deployed near colleges to test them on subsequent days.

Samples taken will be sent promptly to labs to get reports within 24 hours. The medical officers will monitor to avoid any delays and send sample collection data daily to cpmobbmp@gmail.com.

Labs will test and upload results to ICMR portal within 24 hrs without fail.

All test reports can be accessed by the students, teachers and non teaching staff at https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1 webpage. This report can be downloaded as PDF copy too.