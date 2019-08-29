New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to get four new judges, said reports on Thursday. The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has reportedly cleared the elevation of Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy.

Earlier, the Parliament had cleared a bill to increase the number of judges in the top court from 30 to 33 following a request by CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same.

He had said that due to paucity of judges, the required number of Constitution Benches to decide important cases were not being formed, the CJI had said.

In a letter to Modi, CJI Gogoi had written, “I request you to kindly consider, on top priority, to augment the judge strength in the SC appropriately so that it can function more efficiently and effectively as it will go a long way to attain the ultimate goal of rendering timely justice to the litigant public.”

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 30 judges and the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 was earlier amended in 2009 to increase the judge strength from 25 to 30.

Meanwhile, the apex court recorded in a judicial order on Wednesday that Gogoi has received a communication from the government in response to the collegium’s recommendation to appoint Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Sources said that the file has been returned. The apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer recorded that “a communication has been received by the office of the Chief Justice of India, on the administrative side, from the Department of Justice. The same will be put up before the Collegium in due course.”

The bench was responding to the petition filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association which had criticised the delay by the government in taking a call on Justice Kureshi.