New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border standoff, a colonel rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops posted in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the Army said, "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers."

It added,"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

More details on this are awaited.