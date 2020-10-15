New Delhi: Continuing the battle against air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday issued directions for imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for violating dust control guidelines during the construction of a drain near Burari police station. Also Read - Red Light On, Te Gaddi Off: Arvind Kejriwal Launches Campaign to Tackle Air Pollution in Delhi

"Despite strict directions from the Delhi government, the agency has been blatantly flouting dust control norms. I have issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh on PWD," he said.

During a surprise visit, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed Rs 20 lakh fine on Public Works Department (PWD) for not following environmental regulations at construction site in Burari.

"I will visit this site tomorrow also & if required will impose fine again," he said pic.twitter.com/Tses5Bh3Z2
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The minister directed the PWD to take steps to prevent dust from blowing out, such as installing wind barriers, covering mounds of dust with nets and water sprinkling.

“I will again send an inspection (team) there. We will again impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh if proper measures are not taken,” he said.

A layer of haze hung over Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Thursday and the air quality slipped to “very poor” levels. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 315 at 11:10 am. The last time the air quality hit such a poor level was in February.

Rai said the Delhi government has been making all efforts to bring pollution levels down.

