New Delhi: Recalling his “emotional” conversation with the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj less than an hour before her demise, Harish Salve, the lawyer who represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, said that she had asked him to collect his ‘Re 1 fee’ on Wednesday.

Speaking to a television channel, Salve said, “I spoke to her at 8:50 PM. It was a very emotional conversation.” He added, “She said ‘you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won’, I said of course…”

The former External Affairs Minister and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart passed away on Tuesday night due to a cardiac arrest. Swaraj was brought to AIIMs around 9.:30 PM and was directly taken to the emergency ward. However, even after nearly 70 attempts, she could not be saved.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve had appeared for New Delhi in the ICJ for the case pertaining to Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was captured and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism”.

Only last month, the ICJ had granted consular access to Jadhav, a right that he had been denied so far. Swaraj had welcomed the International Court’s decision calling it a “great victory” for India.

Sushma Swaraj was one of the tallest leaders of the BJP and one of the most accomplished External Affairs Minister in India. Many leaders and diplomats around the world have mourned her death. Several envoys also visited her residence today to pay her their tributes.

Hours before her demise, Swaraj had tweeted her congratulatory note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the decision to revoke Article 370. “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” her tweet read.