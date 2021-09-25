Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his invitation to all vaccine manufacturers to make vaccines in India, saying the country’s technological expertise combined with a robust democratic values drive its people to aid humankind.Also Read - LIVE DC vs RR Score IPL 2021 Live Updates: Anrich Nortje & Co Guide Delhi Capitals to 33-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said that in the last 1.5 years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic in 100 years. "I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly pandemic, express condolences to their families," he added.

He also said that India has re-started exporting vaccines to needful countries, drawing a round of applause. "Come, come, I invite all vaccine manufacturers to make vaccine in India."

Come, Make Vaccine in India. pic.twitter.com/jjTifPTVK0 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

“The Corona pandemic has taught the world that the global economy be further diversified. That is why the expansion of global value chains is very important. Our ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ is inspired by this sentiment,” the Prime Minister said.

He further stressed that despite having limited resources, “India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing”.

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership.