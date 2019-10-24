New Delhi: Soon after the trends indicated a hung Assembly for Haryana, with the ruling BJP looking to fall short of the majority figure of 46 in the 90-member House, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged all political parties in the state to form a ‘strong government’ in the state.

“The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independents to come together to form a strong government in Haryana. I assure that each one will be respected and given a respectable position”, said Hooda.

#WATCH Former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak: The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independent candidates to come together to form a strong government. #HaryanaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/r255Dsju5H — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Notably, the trends available for the 90 seats showed that the BJP was leading in 36 seats in Haryana, 10 short of the majority mark. The Congress was ahead in 34 constituencies and the Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP) was leading in 10 constituencies, indicating that it could be the kingmaker in the formation of the next government. INLD was leading at 2 seats and Independents in 6 Assembly segments.

JJP was formed in December last year after Dushyant Chautala, grandson of 4-time Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, split from the INLD following a bitter fight in the family.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had formed the government in Haryana for the first time after winning 47 seats, this time it had been expressing confidence about raising its tally beyond 75 seats.

However, the trends indicated a shocker for the saffron party, particularly since it had won all the 10 seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections held just five months back.In the last Assembly polls, the Congress had managed 15 seats and failed to open account in the April-May Lok Sabha elections. But this time it has improved its performance as the trends showed that it was leading in 34 seats.