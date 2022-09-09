Gurgaon: After Munawar Faruqui, comedian Kunal Kamra’s show has been cancelled after threats from some right-wing organisations on Friday. Kamra’s show in Gurgaon scheduled for later this month has been cancelled by the club that was going to host it, after VHP and Bajrang Dal threatened to protest over his jokes allegedly “insulting Hindu gods”, reported NDTV.Also Read - Gurugram Plus: Reserve Seat On Bus With A Click On Uber | Check Steps To Books and Other Details

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal earlier today wrote to the Deputy Commissioner demanding that shows — two slots each on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar — be cancelled. The district administration has not said anything on the matter yet.

A copy of the letter submitted by VHP and Bajrang Dal to DC, Gurugram:

However, Sahil Dawra, general manager of Studio Xo Bar, told local reporters that two men from Bajrang Dal came and threatened to disrupt the show. “We have decided to cancel as we don’t want trouble. I do not want any trouble,” he was quoted as saying.

The club also deleted its Instagram post that was promoting the show. “I spoke with the owners, police, and the comedian, and I don’t want any risk to my company and organization,” the club manager was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, “We have not lodged any complaint with the police. We have written to the ticketing company and initiated the process to cancel the show.”

Kunal Kamra tweets ‘UPSC question for authorities’

He makes fun of our culture we claim, He makes fun of our deities we think, We have no evidence but his show disrupts our peace, 12 of us don’t want the show to happen & 500 have got tickets to watch it, So what should the authorities do?

(UPSC question 10 marks) https://t.co/wQMgRfXHEE — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, responding to the demands for cancellation, questioning the allegations, Kamra put out a tweet saying those who claim he makes fun of “our culture” and “our deities” have no evidence. “So what should the authorities do?” he asked in the tweet. He did not respond to direct queries though, the NDTV report added.