Indore: Putting Prayagraj court's order above the Supreme Court of India's order, police have still not released comedian Munawar Faruqui from jail even as he was granted interim bail on Friday. Munawar Faruqui was arrested in Madhya Pradesh last month for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by passing objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during his show and is currently lodged in Indore central jail.

When asked why Munawar Faruqui was not released from the jail, an officer of Indore Central Jail on Saturday said a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has ordered his production in a similar case on February 18.

Citing the jail manual, he said an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer is needed to release Munawar Faruqui.

The officer said Munawar Faruqui will be taken to Prayagraj on Sunday morning if they don’t get the requisite order.

The Supreme Court had also stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order of January 28, which had refused to grant Munawar Faruqui the bail noting that to “promote harmony” is one of the constitutional duties.

The top court also stayed the production warrant issued against Munawar Faruqui by a trial court in Allahabad in UP in connection with the FIR lodged in the state.

Counsels of the comedian on Saturday submitted the Supreme Court’s order in the Indore court, which directed that comedian be released on a bond of Rs 50,000 and the similar amount of security.

Before taking the comedian to Prayagraj, a COVID-19 test will be conducted on him, he added.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui’s cousin Zaid Pathan said they are disappointed with the stand of the jail administration.

“Our belief in judiciary was strengthened after the Supreme Court order,” he said.

Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA’s son that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year’s day.

One more person was arrested subsequently. However, he was not released.

Earlier, the lower court on two occasions and the Indore bench of the MP High Court had denied bail to the comedian.

As per the First Information Report, the comedy show was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.

Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, had filed a complaint against Munawar Faruqui and others.

Munawar Faruqui and others were arrested under IPC section 295-A (outraging religious feelings). They were also accused of holding the show amid COVID-19 pandemic without permission and were booked under section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and other relevant provisions.

(With PTI inputs)