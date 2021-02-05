New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, noting that his arrest did not follow procedure under section 41 CrPC. Faruqui had challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which refused to grant him bail in a case where he allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The bench also issued notice to Madhya Pradesh government in the matter Faruqui’s counsel argued that allegations are vague. Also Read - Two Sisters Claim Ownership of Land Allotted to UP Waqf Board For Ayodhya Mosque, Move Allahabad Court

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman noted that the Madhya Pradesh Police flouted the top court judgment in Arnesh Kumar versus Bihar of 2014, during Munawar's arrest.