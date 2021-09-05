New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the teaching fraternity on Sunday, saying it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in times of COVID-19.Also Read - Teachers Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images, SMS, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages That You Can Share With Your Mentors and Professors

PM Modi also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. Also Read - Teachers’ Day 2021 Speech: 1 Minute Short Speech For Students in English

“On Teachers” Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times.” PM Modi tweeted. Also Read - Teachers Day 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know

“I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation,” PM Modi said in another tweet.