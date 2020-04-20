New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday took to Twitter to thank all who are engaged in the fight against the coronavirus in the country. He expressed confidence in their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against the COVID-19. Also Read - Mary Kom Breaks Quarantine Protocol by Attending Breakfast Hosted by President Ramnath Kovind

“I must thank all our fellow citizens, NGOs, social workers, religious and charitable organisations, Red Cross and many others who are serving the nation in different ways. I commend their spirit. I am confident of their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against COVID-19,” President Kovind said in a series of tweets. Also Read - Coronavirus: ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan Will Not Hold Traditional Holi Gatherings This Year,’ Says President Kovind

He also appreciated the police, armed forces and security personnel for their courage and determination at this critical time of the coronavirus. He said internally, police forces are ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism and externally, Armed and Paramilitary Forces are securing the country against cross-border terrorism.

“Let us express gratitude to our police, armed forces and security personnel for their courage and determination. Internally, police forces are ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism. Armed and Paramilitary Forces are securing us against cross-border terrorism,” he added.

He also said that his thoughts are with all those serving the nation in the fight against COVID-19, despite grave risks to themselves and their families.

The statement from the President comes at a time when the number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 17,265.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry officials said that since Sunday, there have been 1553 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the total the number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 17,265. Over 36 more deaths also reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also said that Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any COVID-19 case in last 28 days. Moreover, the number of districts where no case has been reported in last 14 days has increased to 59.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.