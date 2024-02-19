Commission For Air Quality Management Revokes GRAP Stage-II In Entire NCR With Immediate Effect

The average AQI of Delhi has considerably improved in the last 4-5 days and remained less than 300 from 15 February onwards.

The forecast by IMD and IITM indicates the average AQI of Delhi to stay in the 'Moderate/Poor' category with light rain/drizzle expected in the coming days. (Representational image/File)

Air Quality Management: Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 231 at 4 PM on Monday as per the AQI Bulletin furnished by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Given the significant improvement in the average air quality of Delhi witnessed over the past days and also considering the meteorological/weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met on Monday to review the current air quality scenario in the region and accordingly take an appropriate decision on the preventive/restrictive actions under Stage-II of GRAP already in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since October 21, 2023.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee observed as under:

The average AQI of Delhi has considerably improved in the last 4-5 days and remained less than 300 from 15 February onwards and has been recorded as 231 at 4:00 PM on 19 February, which is about 70 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-II actions (Delhi AQI 301-400).

The forecast by IMD/IITM also indicates the average AQI of Delhi to stay in the ‘Moderate/Poor’ category with light rain/drizzle expected in the coming days.

Therefore, keeping in view this trend of improvement in the overall AQI of Delhi and the forecasts by IMD/IITM not indicating the average air quality of Delhi moving to the ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days (for which forecast is available), the Sub-Committee for operationalization of actions under GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage-II of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect.

Actions under Stage-I of GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR, and agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I of GRAP to obviate the implementation of Stage-II of GRAP actions owing to AQI level further slipping into ‘Very Poor’ category.

Based on the decision of the CAQM Sub-Committee for the operationalization of GRAP, actions under the Stage-II of GRAP have been in place in the entire NCR since October 21, 2023. The Commission urges all agencies responsible for the implementation of various actions listed under Stages–I of GRAP and citizens/ residents to strictly implement and solemnly follow the provisions/ charter of GRAP under Stage-I to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-II of GRAP in NCR.

