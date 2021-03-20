New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday issued a joint statement with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III and said that he was looking forward to expanding the bilateral cooperation for strategic global partnership. The two counterparts discussed challenges confronting the region, as well as concerns over Chinese aggression. Also Read - China Says Will Study Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Rule To Indian Students

“I am happy to say that we had comprehensive and fruitful talks with Secretary Austin and his delegation,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan. Also Read - Messaging App Signal Stops Working in China, Website Inaccessible

“We’re determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership. Talks focussed on wide-ranging defence cooperation, expanding military to military engagement, info sharing and cooperation in emerging areas of defence and mutual logistics support,” the defence minister said. Also Read - Beijing Turns Yellow As China Hit by Massive Sandstorm, Residents Share Scary Visuals | Watch Videos

“We also reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises and we agreed for increased cooperation between Indian military, US Indo-Pacific command, Centre Command and Africa Command. We’ve signed LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA agreements and we’ve agreed to realise their full potential,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lloyd said that India’s relationship with the US is a “stronghold of free and open Indo-Pacific region”.

“PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security,” he noted.

Lloyd also expressed his condolences for Indian Air Force pilot Ashish Gupta who died in a tragic plane crash earlier this week.

“India is an increasingly important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defense partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region,” the US Defence Secretary asserted.

CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs were also present at the meeting. The delegation-level talks between Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III concluded at Vigyan Bhawan at noon.

Lloyd, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived here on Friday after visiting Japan and South Korea. Upon his arrival, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He had tweeted that his discussions in India would centre on cooperating to face “most pressing challenges” in the Indo-Pacific region where China’s aggressive actions, from the Himalayas to the South China Sea are on the rise.

He embarked on his Indo-Pacific visits on March 13, a day after the leaders of the Quad nations — India, Australia, Japan, the US — virtually met for their first summit. The leaders discussed to work towards an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

With Agency inputs