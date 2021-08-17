New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the Government is committed to the safe return of all Indians. Earlier, Indian Envoy Rudrendra Tandon said that Air India will continue to operate flights from Kabul as long as the airport remains functional. The statement came after India successfully evacuated Tandon along with other diplomatic staff.Also Read - Situation in Afghanistan: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting, Top Ministers Present | LIVE Updates

Thanking those who helped in evacuating Indian officials from Kabul, S Jaishankar said, "The movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible."

This is the second time India has decided to close the embassy by withdrawing the ambassador and all other staff from the mission in Kabul due to the uncertainty created by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Close to 200 Indian officials and security personnel were flown out of Kabul in two groups on two C-17 military heavy lift aircraft on Monday and Tuesday, with the flights being conducted in secrecy amid the chaotic occupation of Kabul by the Taliban.