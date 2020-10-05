New Delhi: Gold medalist shooter and daughter of late union minister Digvijay Singh, Shreyasi Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday and may even fight the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: CPI(ML) Announces Candidates For 19 Seats Against Ruling Govt

She joined the BJP at the party headquarters here in the presence of its general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, who is in charge of its Bihar affairs, and Arun Singh. She later met party president J P Nadda.

Notably, her father Digvijay Singh was a seasoned socialist leader from Bihar. He was elected to Lok Sabha several times from Banka and had also served as a member of Rajya Sabha. Digvijay Singh was with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a few years before they fell out and he snapped his political association with him.

He also served as a union minister in the Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments

His wife Putul Singh also represented Banka as an independent in Lok Sabha following his death in 2010. She later joined the BJP but was expelled from the saffron party during the Lok Sabha polls last year after she filed her nomination as an independent from Banka as the seat was allocated to the JD(U).

The 29-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, is likely to be fielded by the BJP in the Bihar Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)