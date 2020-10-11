New Delhi: The West Bengal government’s home department on Sunday lambasted at “a political party” for giving a “communal colour” by blowing out of proportion an incident in which a Sikh man’s turban was allegedly pulled off by police personnel in a scuffle during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha-led protests in Nabanna district on Thursday. Also Read - Insult to Sikh Community, Says BJP After Video of Man Being Manhandled by West Bengal Cops Goes Viral

The Home Department said that the Sikh community in the state live in “perfect peace and harmony” and “with respect from all of us for their faith and practices” and that a certain party, without taking its name, was trying to create disharmony. Also Read - Hit by COVID Blues, Bengal Couple Sells Eight-Month-Old Baby For Rs 4,000

“A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst agitationists in an agitation that was not authorized is now being twisted out of context, being distorted, and being given communal colours in fractious and partisan interest,” the West Bengal government said in a series of tweets. Also Read - Farm Bills: 'Rahul is Not Even Aware if Onions Are Grown Inside Soil or Outside', MP CM on Congress' Protest

“One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but the highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from GOWB is affirmed,” it furthered.

The controversy began when Balwinder Singh, a 43-year-old soldier, lost his turban amid the violent clashes between the West Bengal Police and BJP youth wing demonstrators who were marching towards the Chief Minister’s office in Nabanna, Howrah, earlier this week.

The West Bengal Police had denied charges of pulling off the turban and claimed that the “Pagri had fallen off automatically” when the man got into a scuffle with a policeman.

The police also alleged that Singh was carrying firearms, sharing a video clip of the incident on Twitter.

“West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state,” West Bengal Police further tweeted.

The incident took place during the “Nabanna Chalo” (state secretariat) rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal on Thursday over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.

Earlier, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Akali Dal spokesperson urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against “erring” police officers.

BJP MP and constant critic of the TMC government, Babul Supriyo said that CM Banerjee had made Bengal “a hub of terrorists” and met all criteria to ensure the imposition of President’s rule in the state.