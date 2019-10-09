New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday expressed concern over people creating politics over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country and said it creates create an atmosphere of ‘fear and confusion’.

“Some people with vested interests are trying to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by IANS.

Saying that each and every step in NRC is has been going on under the monitoring of the Supreme Court since 2013, he said there should not be any communal politics over the issue. He also expressed confidence that the whole exercise is planned with the only objective to identify illegal immigrants.

“There will be no discrimination in the identification process of illegal immigrants. The people will get several opportunities to prove their citizenship,” Naqvi added.

Saying that the atmosphere of panic and confusion over NRC should not be there, he said the all should remain alert on the conspiracy of such elements.

“The Modi government considered the NRC purely as an issue related to the national security and national interest,” he further added.

During her recent visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her approval to the NRC in Assam and said that she was satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s assurance that Bangladesh need not fret over the citizens’ list. She had also said that she doesn’t see any problem with the NRC in Assam so far her country is concerned.

After Haryana, Delhi, and the BJP in West Bengal said they will implement the NRC in their respective states, Karnataka also recently said that it will also implement the same in the state.

“Karnataka is one of the states where a lot of people from across the border are coming and settling down. We are collecting all the information. We will discuss with the Union Home Minister and then go ahead,” State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said.

The Karnataka government has already held two meetings discussing the urgency of an NRC list for the state, especially in Bengaluru where people from many states and countries have moved in large numbers.