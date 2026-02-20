Home

Communal unrest in 3 states, Section 144 imposed: Tensions flare across MP, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

A Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka’s Bagalkot turned violent after stones were allegedly thrown near a mosque, prompting police to impose Section 144.

Communal Unrest: The Shivaji Jayanti procession began peacefully in Karnataka’s Bagalkot. But the peace did not last long as it passed in front of a mosque, and stones were allegedly thrown at the procession. It resulted in a major communal flare-up, with police imposing Section 144. Andhra Pradesh’s Hyderabad also witnessed violent unrest during Ramzan prayers. Similar tension flared in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where situation turned violent over alleged vandalism at a Durga temple complex.

However, no casualties have been reported in these incidents. Swift police action brought the situation in all three places under control.

Jabalpur Unrest

Unrest erupted in Sihora tehsil on Thursday night after an unidentified miscreant allegedly vandalised the Durga temple complex, leading to clashes between two groups. According to locals the unrest took place when the evening aarti at the temple and namaz at a nearby mosque were taking place.

As per reports, an unidentified young man allegedly damaged the grill of the temple which led to an altercation in the area. Soon the altercation turned into scuffle and stone pelting.

Police teams rushed to the spot and used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters and control the situation. Following the unrest security has been tightened in the area.

The authorities deployed a huge police force near the temple and the mosque.

District Collector Raghavendra Singh and senior police officer Sampat Upadhyay later informed that god idol was vandalised during the unrest.

