New Delhi: The Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) in the national capital has withdrawn its circular directing nursing staff to communicate only in Hindi or English and disallowing the use of Malayalam language. Hospital authorities have claimed that the circular was issued without their information. Also Read - States Announce Easing of COVID Curbs From Monday | A Look at Lockdown/Relaxation in Parts of India

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital had issued a circular asking all its nursing staff to communicate only in English or Hindi at work or face ‘strict action’. Notably, many nurses at various hospitals across India, hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language. Also Read - Delhi Logs 381 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Since March 15; Fatalities at 34

Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Kejriwal Says Lockdown to Continue But Eases Covid-19 Curbs | Full List of Relaxations

“A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconveniences. So, it is directed to all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English”, the controversial circular by one of the leading facilities read.

The circular drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and nursing unions. Terming it a violation of basic human rights, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said, “It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them.”

Echoing similar views former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Malayalam is as Indian as any other Indian language. Stop language discrimination.”

It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them. This is unacceptable, crude,offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. A reprimand is overdue! pic.twitter.com/za7Y4yYzzX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 5, 2021

Congress MP KC Venugopal had requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to order an immediate withdrawal of the “bizarre” and “unconstitutional” circular issued by the authorities of GIPMER.

“I urge to Hon’ble health Minister @drharshvardhan to order an immediate withdrawal of the bizarre & unconstitutional circular issued by the authorities of GIPMER,” Venugopal tweeted.