New Delhi:  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who resumed office on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, hinted at community spread of the novel coronavirus in the national capital. Speaking to reporters, he said that the source of the infection in almost half of the cases is not known.
“There is spread in community, now it’s very technical to say either it’s local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 positive patients) remains unknown after test. Let’s leave the technical battle on Center to decide over community spread”, Jain, who resumed work after a month said.

He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17.  The 55-year-old minister had been administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved. He was discharged from hospital on June 26.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.

"Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!."CM Kejriwal tweeted, earlier in the day.