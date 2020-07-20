New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who resumed office on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, hinted at community spread of the novel coronavirus in the national capital. Speaking to reporters, he said that the source of the infection in almost half of the cases is not known.

“There is spread in community, now it’s very technical to say either it’s local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 positive patients) remains unknown after test. Let’s leave the technical battle on Center to decide over community spread”, Jain, who resumed work after a month said.