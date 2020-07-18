New Delhi: Community spread of deadly coronavirus has started in India and the situation is quite worsening, said the Indian Medical Associatiotn (IMA), as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,038,716. “Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than around 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread”, said Dr VK Monga, the Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India. Also Read - COVID Vaccine News: AIIMS to Begin Human Trials of India's 1st Indigenous Corona Vaccine Covaxin From Next Week

The IMA chairman claimed that cases are spreading to towns and villages where it will be very difficult to control the situation. "In Delhi, we were able to contain it, but what about interior parts of the country in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Madhya Pradesh (which may be the new hotspots)?" he stated.

Monga also asked the state governments to take full care and seek help of the Central government to control the situation. "This is a viral disease that spreads very fast. To contain the disease there are only two options. Firstly, 70 per cent population contracts the disease and gets immune, and other is getting an immunisation", He added.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded a spike of 34,884 novel coronavirus cases and 671 deaths, pushing the tally to 10,38,716 cases with a death total of 26,273. India had crossed the one million mark with over 25,000 fatalities on Friday.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,53,751 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,58,692. The rate of recovery fell slightly to 62.93 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 3,61,024 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. So far, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.