Community Transmission of COVID-19 in India: When no particular source behind a new case of COVID-19 can be found, it is said to have entered the community transmission stage. From 1 case on January 30 to over 10 lakh cases in July, India has seen an astronomical jump in the numbers of the cases. But Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, ICMR have denied the possibility of India entering into the third phase of the infections. A number of fresh cases are unattributed, but they are not being treated as a signal of community transmission. They are being treated as people’s forgetfulness about who exactly they met in the past few days, etc. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya COVID-19 Health Update: Nanavati Hospital Says Their Vitals Are Stable

1. Assam government was the first to have hinted community transmission in pockets. Also Read - 'Corona Esse Dekh ke 4 Baar Suicide Karega': Twitter Takes Dig at Cuttack Man's Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs

2. It was apprehended that the spread was in a few pockets in Guwahati. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Among Best in World: PM Modi

3. House-to-house testing started to check whether the spread is communitywide. Guwahati went under a lockdown

4. But the three-week lockdown didn’t help much, as a large number of people from the police and paramilitary forces, jails and other places are testing positive.

5. Guwahati will now gradually open and there will be vigorous testing.

6. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed community transmission in the coastal areas. An “unprecedented situation” was prevailing in the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram, with the infection spreading fast, he said and announced that a total lockdown will be enforced in these areas from July 18.

7. For example, Thiruvananthapuram district reported 246 new cases on Friday. Only two had come from abroad and 237 had contracted the disease through contact. Rest is unattributed.

8. “Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50%, but outside the clusters, it is below 10%. We should prevent cluster forming & community spread of infection,” Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

9. We are trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another. We are thoroughly locking the clusters. We need to give more attention to coastal areas, the minister said.

10. However, India officially has not entered community transmission zone.