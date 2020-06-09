New Delhi: With Delhi government scheduled to meet on Tuesday under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to determine if the national capital has entered the community transmission stage, Health Minister Satyendra Jain today remarked that ‘the government can say so only when the Centre admits it has’. Also Read - With Tally Nearing 29000-mark, Has COVID-19 Entered Community Transmission Phase in Delhi? Crucial Meeting Today | 10 Points

Speaking to media today, Jain said, “We can say that there is community spread only when the Centre admits it. Community spread is when there are cases in which source of infection cannot be ascertained… Almost half of our cases are like this.” Also Read - Coronavirus: Community Spread in Delhi? Meeting Tomorrow With Experts to Assess Situation, Says Sisodia

Notably, Delhi has thus far recorded 28,936 cases of coronavirus, including 812 deaths. 1,282 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Delhi government’s estimation is that with present doubling rate being 14-15 days, Delhi will have had 56,000 overall cases in the next fortnight.

On the number of beds available in Delhi hospitals to cater to COVID-19 patients, he said, “We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days but most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been used in 4-5 days. We have to further enhance the capacity now.”

Last night, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the Delhi government’s order that beds in state and private hospitals should be reserved only for ‘residents of Delhi’. The government’s order had triggered massive controversy.

On a related note, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was scheduled to undergo COVID testing today after developing symptoms of the virus, has been tested for it. His reports are expected either tonight or on Wednesday.