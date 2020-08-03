New Delhi: Manipur Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday claimed that community transmission was already in effect in the state, The Indian Express has reported. Also Read - Manipur to go Under Complete Lockdown For 14 Days From Tomorrow, Essential Services Allowed | Check Details Here

The state government, however, is yet to confirm or deny the Speaker’s claims or make an announcement with regards to community transmission in the state. Also Read - Manipur Extends Lockdown Till July 15, Allows Inter-district Bus Services With Preventive Guidelines

On Sunday, speaking at an event marking the closure of a community center in state capital Imphal, the Speaker said, “In the last three months, many Manipur natives, who were stranded in other states, have returned. Since then, not only has there been an explosion of new cases of COVID-19, but the number of deaths due to it have risen as well”.

Singh further asserted that there was a large number of people in Manipur who were already infected the virus but were yet to be tested for it.

“Time has come to understand this virus and overcome it. All of us should learn how to survive the virus by taking safety measures”, he further said, adding that people should start taking initiative at the community level to combat coronavirus rather than waiting for the government.

Notably, Manipur has thus far reported a total of 2,831 cases of COVID-19. This includes 1,737 discharges, 1,087 active cases and seven deaths.

The state government, meanwhile, has already extended the complete lockdown here till August 6.