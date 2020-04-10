New Delhi: From February 15, the Indian Council for Medical Research has been conducting random sampling tests and the findings might indicate that India has moved to the third stage of transmission in clusters as at least 40 cases found during the random sample testing didn’t have any foreign travel history. Whether they came into contact with any person who had foreign travel gistory could also not be proved either. Also Read - 32 Million Livelihoods at Risk, Economy to Shrink 20% if Lockdown Continues in India Till Mid-May

From February 15 and April 2, ICMR tested 5,911 patients who were suffering from severe acute respiratory illnesses. Out of them, 104 cases, belonging to 20 states, were found positive.

The biggest number of SARI patients – 21 — tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. Delhi had 14 positive cases and Gujarat 13 cases.

Before ICMR started random sampling, it dismissed community transmission as the sources of all infections could be tracked. Community transmission is when the sources can’t be tracked as a large community gets infected.