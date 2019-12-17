New Delhi: After the massive protest erupted in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, heavy traffic jam was witnessed on Tuesday on the DND connecting Delhi and Noida. The traffic jam was caused as the movement of vehicles between Daryaganj and Rajghat was closed due to the demonstration.

“Traffic movement is closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Traffic is diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the commuters following the protest.

Following the protest, the traffic movement was affected from Daryaganj to Delhi Gate. In the advisory, the police had urged the commuters to avoid the said stretch.

“Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi,” the Deli Traffic Police said in a tweet.

On the other side, people going to Noida from Mathura road were asked to take ashram chowk , DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj was also closed for traffic movement.