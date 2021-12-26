New Delhi: Elderly population, above the age of 60 years, who are eligible for Covid-19 ‘precautionary doses’, would require a ‘comorbidities certificate’ to take the booster shot, said Dr RS Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) at National Health Authority (NHA), on Sunday. Dr Sharma also leads functioning of CoWIN platform, which is known as the backbone of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.Also Read - Booster Dose: Gap Between 2nd Covid Shot and Precaution Dose Likely to be 9-12 Months | Details Here

People above 60 years of age will need a 'comorbidities certificate' to take the COVID-19 precautionary dose: National Health Authority (NHA) CEO, Dr. R S Sharma (file photo) pic.twitter.com/DF4KvUJvf2 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The government will be allowing precautionary doses on the basis of 20 specific comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stem cell transplant, kidney disease or on dialysis, cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell disease, and current prolonged use of steroids or immunosuppressant drugs, according to Network 18 report.

The eligible candidate can upload the certificate of comorbidity, signed by any registered medical practitioner, on Co-WIN 2.0 while self-registering. They can also carry a hard copy of it to the vaccination centres.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise address on Christmas night, announced that those above 60 years of age with comorbidities would be offered ‘precaution doses’ of COVID-19 vaccine after a recommendation from doctors.

The Prime Minister also said India will start administering booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine, as a precautionary measure, to healthcare and other front-line workers from January 10, 2022. PM Modi also gave green light to vaccination of Children aged 15 to 18 from January 3.